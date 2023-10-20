Start repair of roads immediately: DC to officials

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 19

The work of repairing roads in the district should be initiated immediately and completed at the earliest opportunity so that members of the general public and devotees coming here to pay obeisance during the Shaheedi Jor Mela do not face any inconvenience, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Parneet Shergill stressed during a meeting of the district officials today.

She directed the officials concerned to complete work on the Madhopur underpass as soon as possible so that commuters from the Patiala side can use the bypass road to avoid snarl-ups around Fatehgarh Sahib.

The DC also directed the officials to clean the berms of the roads and told them to wrap up the work on interlocking tiles soon.

She insisted, “The government is leaving no stone unturned to provide all basic facilities to the devotees coming to the holy land of Fatehgarh Sahib.” DC Shergill added that toilet blocks are also being constructed at different places for the convenience of the public. She instructed the officials to install new street lights and repair the faulty ones.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Isha Singhal, Assistant Commissioner (G) Abhishek Sharma, DDPO Hiten Kapila and other officials were present in the meeting.

#Fatehgarh Sahib