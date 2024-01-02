Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 1

The dawn of the New Year brought dismay for students in Patiala and adjoining towns, including Patran, Sanaur, Nabha, Bhadson and Rajpura, as the education department decided to resume classes on January 1. Students were discontent with this decision as they had to make their way to school in the freezing cold.

The mercury recorded a maximum of 11.7 degrees Celsius, a significant drop of 7 degrees from normal, making students’ commutes to school a challenging task.

Aryan Kumar, a student of Class 8, stated that the education department should have considered extending the winter holidays, given the difficulty students faced in walking down to their schools in freezing conditions. He said, “It is tough to concentrate in class when you’re shivering. The decision to reopen schools on the first day of the year was not a well-thought-out move”.

Malika, a student of Class 9, said, “I understand the importance of education, but it would have been better if the department had considered the weather conditions before deciding to reopen schools on January 1. Most students found it hard to travel to school today”.

Parents expressed concerns about the safety of their children, considering the freezing temperatures in the region. As students trudged through the cold morning, the decision to open schools on January 1 ignited a debate among residents about the balance between academic commitments and the well-being of students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajpura