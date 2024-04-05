Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 4
Two people died in separate accidents in the district as speeding trucks crushed a pedestrian in Sirhind and a motorcyclist at Mandi Gobindgarh. Sukhwinder Singh of Dulwan village complained to the police that his brother Shan Singh was returning home on his motorcycle and when he reached near Hanuman temple on the Amloh road, a speeding truck hit his motorcycle. Sukhwinder said his brother fell to the ground and died. Police officials said a case has been registered against the truck driver under Sections 279, 304A and 427 of the IPC.
In another incident, a speeding truck crushed a pedestrian near the new grain market at Sirhind. In his complaint to the police, Gurbaksh Singh of Sirhind said his cousin worked in a truck workshop at GT Road, Sirhind. He said after having lunch he was going back to the workshop, adding that as he reached the near grain market, a speeding truck hit him and he died. Sirhind SHO said the police have registered a case against the truck driver, adding that both bodies were handed over to their kin after the postmortem.
