Weeks to go for Jor Mela, roads at Fatehgarh Sahib in poor shape

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 29

Even as the annual Shaheedi Jor Mela to commemorate the sacrifice of younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh is only a few weeks away, the PWD Department is yet to start the work of maintenance, repair and recarpeting of roads leading to the Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara.

Thousands of devotees throng Fatehgarh Sahib from across the world to pay obeisance during the annual event. However, the roads are riddled with potholes and are in a poor shape.

The State Human Rights Commission had also taken note of the situation last month. The DC has been holding meetings with PWD officials, instructing them to complete the repair work as early as possible.

A resident said the department has started filling potholes with cement concrete instead of charcoal premix allegedly due to a paucity of funds. He added that officials were only doing a formality by finding only a ‘temporary’ solution to the problem.

Sources said the DC and the area MLA have urged higher authorities to release funds so that the repair works can be expedited.

Residents of Sirhind and Fatehgarh Sahib look forward to the Shaheedi Jor Mela, which is commemorated in the last week of December, every year. Months before the event, the town’s roads and those leading to the gurudwara are repaired and recarpeted.

PWD XEN Baljit Singh said the repair would be done as per availability of the funds. On the allegation that potholes were being filled with cement instead of charcoal, Singh said he was unaware of the development and directed the SDO and JE concerned to look into the matter.

DC Parneet Shergill said all required arrangements would be in place and area roads repaired before the start of the mela. She added that 21 toilet blocks were being constructed at a cost of Rs 7.46 crore and work on 15 of them was being done on a war footing.

