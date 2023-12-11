10-year-old girl raped in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 10

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man who works at a local wood saw unit raped a 10-year-old girl on Sunday. The victim has been admitted to the civil hospital for treatment.

The man reportedly coaxed the girl away from home and raped her. But the girl later managed to return home, where she confided in her father about the incident.

She was subsequently taken to a hospital, where a doctor confirmed that she had been raped. The police have launched a probe into the matter.

#Abohar