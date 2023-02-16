2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, February 16
Two armed men looted around Rs 22 lakh from the Punjab National Bank branch at Rani Masi Bagh here on Thursday.
The incident took place at around noon.
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face entered the bank and pointed a pistol at the cashier. His accomplice waited outside on a scooter.
The accused fled within minutes of the incident.
The bank is located close to the offices of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, and ADCP, Traffic.
The police said there was no guard in the bank.
DCP (Investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said they were trying to identify the suspects from the CCTV footage.
