2 nabbed with 533 gm drugs

Chandigarh, March 22

Security agencies apprehended two persons near the IB in the Tarn Taran sector and seized 533 grams of heroin.

On Wednesday evening, the BSF, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, apprehended a person from Dal village. On questioning, he revealed that he was searching for a consignment. Following a search, a packet containing heroin and a mobile phone without a SIM card was found. Later, another person was arrested in association with the recovery.

