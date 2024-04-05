2 women among 5 killed in road accident in Punjab's Faridkot

PTI

Chandigarh, April 5

Five people were killed and as many others were injured when their mini-truck collided with a trailer truck in Punjab's Faridkot district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on Kotkapura-Moga road when a mini-truck carrying 10 passengers collided with a trailer truck, they said.

Five people, including two women, died on the spot and the five people injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot #Kotkapura #Moga