2 women among 5 killed in road accident in Punjab's Faridkot

Chandigarh, April 5
Five people were killed and as many others were injured when their mini-truck collided with a trailer truck in Punjab's Faridkot district on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred on Kotkapura-Moga road when a mini-truck carrying 10 passengers collided with a trailer truck, they said.
Five people, including two women, died on the spot and the five people injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.
