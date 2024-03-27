Jalandhar: 20 years on, parole jumper lands in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 26

The police have arrested a parole jumper, who was on the run for the past two decades. The suspect has been identified as Bhupinder Lal, a resident of Lakhanpal village here.

As per information, a case under Section 15 of the NDPS Act was registered against Bhupinder. Following his conviction, he was sentenced to jail. Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said while serving his sentence, he was granted parole. He was scheduled to return to the jail on August 4, 2005. However, he failed to return, following which another case was registered against him under The Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Temporary Release Act.

“A police party from the Sadar police station pursued Bhupinder and eventually arrested him from Langot Chak Drav Khan village, Kathua Sadar police station, Jammu and Kashmir, on March 25,” he said.

CP Sharma said five cases under various sections were already registered against him at various police stations in Jalandhar and Kapurthala. Further investigations were on in the case.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.