Rs 25L relief for kin of PRTC staffers killed in HP floods

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 14

The state government will provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the Pepsu Road transport Corporation (PRTC) driver and conductor who died after their bus was washed away in floodwater in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

On Friday, PRTC employees blocked the roads adjacent to the new city bus stand demanding compensation for the families of driver Satgur Singh and conductor Jagseer Singh.

Later in the evening, officials from the district administration met the protesters.

Patiala SDM Charanjit Singh said: “The government has assured them a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the victims and a job for one family member on an outsource basis.”

