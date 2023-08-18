38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, August 18

With a few more villages in this district coming under water, the total number of villages affected by floods on Friday reached 90.

Earlier, the number of villages affected by floods was 52.

As many as 30,000 people have been displaced. There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages.

The administration has sent out 15 teams of doctors to check the spread of water-borne diseases.

Village elders say that it was with much difficulty that they had forgotten the horrifying consequences of the 1988 floods and “now it will yet again take them a lot of time to come to terms with their losses”.

The number of affected villages has increased following overnight rains that lashed the catchment areas of the Pong Dam.

