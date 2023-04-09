40% damage: MP writes to Union Finance Minister over crop loss relief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking compensation for losses incurred by farmers in Punjab due to unseasonal rains.

Chadha visited various farms and interacted with farmers to take stock of the damage due to the heavy rains.

The farmers, who shared their grief with their MP, also gave him samples of their damaged crop and urged him to apprise the Union Finance Minister of their losses. Acting on their request, Chadha, who was visibly moved, swiftly wrote a letter to FM Nirmala Sitharaman on the spot and dispatched it along with the samples of the damaged wheat crop.

Chadha described the losses in detail and informed the FM that the rains had impacted at least 14 lakh hectares (40 per cent) of 34.9 lakh hectares of wheat sown in Punjab during the rabi season, leaving the farmers devastated.

Appreciating the Punjab Government’s response, he said, “CM Bhagwant Mann has enhanced the relief amount from Rs 12,000 per acre to Rs 15,000 for loss to crops. Acting swiftly based on initial sampling, additional steps such as the relaxation of uniform specifications for wheat procurement have also been taken to help our farmers.”