47 terror modules busted in 3 years: Minister in Parliament

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Forty-seven terror modules related to Khalistani separatists were busted in Punjab in the past three years, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament today.

The Union Minister also said that eight persons died in Khalistan-related terror incidents in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“As regards the Khalistani separatist activities, in the year 2019, seven terror or radical modules were busted in Punjab as against 15 in 2020 and 25 modules in 2021. No loss of property was reported during the period,” he said.

Rai said two persons died in Punjab during 2019 in Khalistan-related terror incidents, as against three in 2020 and three (one victim and two perpetrators) in 2021.