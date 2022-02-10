47 terror modules busted in 3 years: Minister in Parliament

New Delhi, February 9
Forty-seven terror modules related to Khalistani separatists were busted in Punjab in the past three years, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament today.
The Union Minister also said that eight persons died in Khalistan-related terror incidents in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“As regards the Khalistani separatist activities, in the year 2019, seven terror or radical modules were busted in Punjab as against 15 in 2020 and 25 modules in 2021. No loss of property was reported during the period,” he said.
Rai said two persons died in Punjab during 2019 in Khalistan-related terror incidents, as against three in 2020 and three (one victim and two perpetrators) in 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...