550 doctors to be recruited in Punjab, says Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Bathinda/Muktsar, June 28

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh today said the state government had been taking revolutionary steps to provide the state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the residents.

During his visit to the Bathinda Civil Hospital, the minister said the government would ensure that patients do not face any issues, be it emergency or OPD.

Will ensure regular Hiring A total of 550 doctors will be recruited soon to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services. Additionally, we will recruit 2,000 more paramedical personnel. The government has decided to hire new doctors every year. Dr Balbir Singh, Health Minister

He said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government, had improved the health services by opening more than 550 Aam Aadmi Clinics, where more than 20 lakh patients had availed health services so far.

Dr Balbir said 550 more doctors would be recruited soon to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services. He said the district, sub-divisional and community hospitals would also be renovated.

Prof Dr Vitull K Gupta, chairman, Association of Physicians of India, met the minister and urged him to register an FIR against the hospitals indulging in fraudulent implementation of the “Ayushman Bharat” scheme and playing with the life of the needy persons.

In Muktsar, the minister visited the civil hospital and said the government had recruited 550 surgeons to address the shortage of doctors. “Additionally, we will recruit 2,000 more paramedical personnel. The government has decided to hire new doctors every year,” said Dr Balbir, adding that they would soon appoint a Vice-Chancellor and Registrar at Bhagat Ravidas Ayurvedic University, Hoshiarpur.