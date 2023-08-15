76 Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated in Punjab by CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 14

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presided over a state-level function and dedicated 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) to the people today. He alleged that a former Finance Minister of the state caused losses worth crores of rupees by ordering the publication of stamp papers, despite the fact that online payment of stamp paper fee had already been started.

“This is the dawn of a new era in providing quality health services to the people at their doorstep. Besides offering free medicines to the people, these clinics also provide the facility of 41 free clinical tests,” he said at a function near Dhuri.

Launching a scathing attack on former FM Manpreet Singh Badal, the CM said that during his stint he introduced e-stamps. “But at the same time, FM Badal ordered the printing of stamp papers worth Rs 1,266 crore at a cost of Rs 57 crore. It caused a loss worth crores to the state exchequer as printed stamp papers are still lying in the printing press,” the CM said.

The CM said while his government had given jobs to over 31,000 youths, besides regularising the jobs of 12,710 others, the former FM acted as a stumbling block in offering jobs to the youth.

The CM said the government had formulated a new policy to launch a crackdown against the drug menace.

