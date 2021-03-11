AAP slams PM's 'revari' remarks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

The AAP on Thursday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘revari culture’ remark about free welfare services promised by political parties.

Addressing a press conference, party’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang along with Ravinder Singh said the country was celebrating 75th year of Independence and rather than providing free education and better health facilities free of cost, PM Modi was creating an atmosphere against free welfare services by terming these ‘freebies’.

Kang said the BJP was unnerved by the clean and pro-people governance of the AAP. “Before the UP elections, the BJP had launched its manifesto ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2022’ and the Modi government promised to give free good education, healthcare, 300 units of electricity to every household and offer an unemployment allowance to youths. Are these not ‘revaris’ or ‘freebies’. The BJP is baffled by the rapidly growing popularity of the AAP in the country and is therefore issuing baseless statements,” Kang said.

He further said that about nine developed countries, including Canada and the US, provide free health services and education to children. The AAP is working for the welfare of common people while the BJP and Congress have been working for their corporate friends.

“Now, people of the country must decide whether they want a family-run party (Congress), corporate-friendly party (BJP) or ‘Bharatwaad’ party, which is working dedicatedly to protect the rights of 137 crore people of the country,” he said.