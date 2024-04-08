AAP workers hold mass hunger strike

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

As part of protests against the arrest of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders led by Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today staged a mass hunger strike in Amritsar.

“Anyone who raises the voice against the BJP’s vested policies, faces action. For the first time, a sitting CM has been jailed. The Centre should withdraw all false cases registered against AAP leaders,” said Dhaliwal.

