Act on Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh, April 18

Terming the revelations made by Kunwar Vijay Pratap against the AAP leadership incriminating, the Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has demanded the strictest action against all those involved in shielding the drug mafia.

“I will urge the Election Commission to take cognisance and initiate investigation to ascertain the names of those responsible, including police officers, for destroying Punjab by selling drugs”, Jakhar said, while interacting with mediapersons.

Had the statement been made by someone else, people would have read political motive into it, but given Kunwar Vijay Pratap’s credibility, the statement made by him in the presence of Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal pointed to direct collusion with Raghav Chadha and this must be probed so people of Punjab knew what “kattar imaandaars” are doing in name of “badlaav”, Jakhar said.

On being asked to comment on the stand of Balbir Singh Seechewal to not campaigning for AAP, Jakhar said, “Seechewalji knows the truth and has no obligation like Bhagwant Mann to side with falsehood,” Jakhar added.

Jakhar said the people of Punjab knew all this now and they would vote consciously for the BJP to ensure the lasting peace and security in the state.

