Adampur civil airport to reopen in February

Jalandhar, January 3

The much-awaited Adampur civil airport is all set to become operational next month as MP Sushil Kumar Rinku today raised the issue before Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for its reopening for the public.

Rinku said he informed the minister that the civil terminal of the Adampur airport is ready to host passengers and it could become functional once SpiceJet was ready to start services here. He said the minister told him that the airport would start by next month.

The MP had requested the Union minister to immediately restore flights from this airport as it would cater to the needs of thousands of passengers of the Doaba region, which is also known as the NRI hub.

He said the airport terminal was revamped here with ultra-modern facilities at Rs 125 crore and all set to host passengers with peak hour capacity of 300 passengers daily.

He said the airport would also provide wings to aspirations of the business community of this industrial town, therefore, early resumption of flights from the Adampur airport was the need of the hour. He also took up the issue of initiating international flights from this airport to cater to the needs of international students and the NRI community of this region.

