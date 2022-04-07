ADGP Pramod Ban appointed head of Punjab anti-gangster strike force

Chandigarh, April 7
The Punjab government on Thursday appointed ADGP Pramod Ban is head of anti-gangster strike force.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had two days ago directed state DGP VK Bhawra to establish a full-fledged Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) headed by an ADGP-rank officer.
The government has also ordered transfer and posting orders of two other IPS officers.
While Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has been DIG, Anti-Gangster Task Force, Gurmeet Singh Chauhan will be AIG of the AGTF.
