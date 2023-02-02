Allocation for health among lowest in Budget: IDPD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Experts have expressed dismay at a decrease in the total allocation to the health sector in the Budget today.

The Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) said in the last year’s Budget of Rs 39.45 lakh crore, the health expenditure was Rs 86,606 crore, which means 2.19%. But this year, health has been allocated Rs 88,956 crore out of the total budget of Rs 45 lakh crore, which is 1.97%.

Dr Arun Mitra, senior vice-president, IDPD, said, “Our health allocation is among the lowest in the world. That is why our health indices are far from satisfactory. There is need to have a minimum of 10 per cent allocation to health, if we want to meet the health needs of the people.”

He said the Budget nowhere indicated better allocation of emoluments for doctors and other paramedical staff. “Frontline health workers, ASHA and Aanganwadi staff had not been given the status of a worker. Their services had been hardly recognized. The budgetary allocation to the National Health Mission has seen a meagre point 0.21 per cent increase,” added Dr Mitra.