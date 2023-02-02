Allocation for health among lowest in Budget: IDPD

Chandigarh, February 1
Experts have expressed dismay at a decrease in the total allocation to the health sector in the Budget today.
The Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) said in the last year’s Budget of Rs 39.45 lakh crore, the health expenditure was Rs 86,606 crore, which means 2.19%. But this year, health has been allocated Rs 88,956 crore out of the total budget of Rs 45 lakh crore, which is 1.97%.
Dr Arun Mitra, senior vice-president, IDPD, said, “Our health allocation is among the lowest in the world. That is why our health indices are far from satisfactory. There is need to have a minimum of 10 per cent allocation to health, if we want to meet the health needs of the people.”
He said the Budget nowhere indicated better allocation of emoluments for doctors and other paramedical staff. “Frontline health workers, ASHA and Aanganwadi staff had not been given the status of a worker. Their services had been hardly recognized. The budgetary allocation to the National Health Mission has seen a meagre point 0.21 per cent increase,” added Dr Mitra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...