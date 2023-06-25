Amit Shah pays tribute to Banda Singh Bahadur on his martyrdom day

New Delhi, June 25
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to great Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on his martyrdom day.
In a tweet Home Minister Shah said, “I salute that fearless warrior Baba Danda Singh Bahadur Ji on his Martyrdom Day, who fought the Mughals till his last breath.”
Shah went on to add: “The saga of their bravery can never be forgotten. It will always motivate us to fight against injustice and protect the motherland.”
ਮੈਂ ਉਸ ਨਿਡਰ ਯੋਧੇ ਬਾਬਾ ਬੰਦਾ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਹਾਦੁਰ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਦਿਵਸ ਤੇ ਨਮਨ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ, ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਆਖਰੀ ਸਾਹ ਤੱਕ ਮੁਗਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਟਾਕਰਾ ਕੀਤਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਦੀ ਗਾਥਾ ਨੂੰ ਕਦੇ ਵੀ ਭੁਲਾਇਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ। ਇਹ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਅਧਰਮ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਲੜਨ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਤ-ਭੂਮੀ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਿਤ ਕਰਦੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ। pic.twitter.com/MjmGsW1XSH— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2023
