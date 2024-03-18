Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

Amritsar may soon get the US consulate. This was disclosed by former Ambassador of India to the US Dr Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is considered to be one of the BJP probables for the Amritsar seat.

Dr Sandhu had a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and claimed that Amritsar could be chosen as the destination for setting up an American consulate.

As an Ambassador, Dr Sandhu had to his credit the opening of the Indian consulate in Seattle, USA, during his stint in November 2023.

The decision to open a consulate here was taken seven years ago in 2016 by PM Narendra Modi and then US President Barack Obama.

Under the reciprocal plan to open new consulates in both countries, two new consulates are to be opened by the USA in India. Earlier, Dr Sandhu had the honour of opening the Indian Embassy in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine in 1992, after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

He said with the opening of the American consulate in Amritsar, the people of the border area would get many facilities to get visa from here and traders might expand their businesses.

“Two new consulates are proposed to be opened in India by the USA. The Foreign Minister has assured me that efforts will be made to open one in the holy city,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sandhu also discussed with him initiating cargo services from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, and increasing air connectivity.

Underlining that Amritsar’s growth potential will increase manifold with the improved connectivity, he said, “ There are infinite possibilities of increasing air connectivity with America, Canada, European and Gulf countries. Cargo facilities will help traders, businessmen and farmers to deliver fruits and vegetables to the foreign market, which will increase their income”.

