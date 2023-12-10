AMRUT 2.0: 9 water projects worth Rs 92 cr get approval

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

To ensure 100 per cent water supply, a technical committee has evaluated the detailed project reports (DPRs) of three water treatment plants and six water supply distribution networks worth Rs 92 crores under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0).

The meeting was held on the directions of Local Government Minister Balkar Singh. Ajoy Sharma, Secretary, Local Government Department, said the committee evaluated three water treatment plants worth Rs 60 crores for Jandiala Guru, Bhai Rupa and Rayya.

While a 7 MLD plant at Jandiala Guru would benefit 34,080 residents, Rayya and Bhai Rupa plant (4 MLDeach) would benefit 17,986 and 22,008 people, respectively.

The committee had also approved a water supply distribution network worth Rs 32 crores for Patti, Bhikhiwind, Rayya, Bhai Rupa and Ahmedgarh, said Sharma.

He said the tenders for these projects would be floated soon.