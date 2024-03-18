‘Apple of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s eye, Raghav Chadha’s absence at this juncture is forced political detachment…,’ says BJP President Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Taking a swipe at the seemingly forced absence of Raghav Chadha at this critical juncture just ahead for Lok Sabha polls, the Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar has asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to come clean on reasons behind internal rift and rebellion within the party.

“Raghav ji has been the apple of Kejriwal’s eye so much so that he has been acting as the super chief minister in Punjab demeaning elected CM Bhagwant Mann. Now his removal from the scene with parliamentary polls already announced raises genuine doubts about rumblings within the AAP,” Jakhar said.

If there is some health issue, I wish Raghav ji speedy recovery, Jakhar said.

Jakhar was interacting with media persons here after welcoming new entrants into the party fold including ex ADC Randhir Singh Mudhal, Advocate Ramesh Prashar, former OSD of Bikram Majithia, Kartar Singh Shikhwala, former zila parishad member of Kotkapura, and Sardar Kashmir Singh, ex-granthi of Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Replying to a question, Jakhar said the level of infighting within AAP is such that 8 seats announced by them will see a change of candidates. “You will see a change of candidates on most of these seats as faces announced have been rejected by their party cadre,” he added.

