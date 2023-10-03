Faridkot: Applications invited to fill 282 BDS seats

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 2

With the third and final round of counselling for admissions to all medical and dental colleges in the state concluding, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) today invited applications for the fourth round to fill 282 seats of BDS course in 10 dental colleges.

All dental colleges in the state offer 1,350 BDS seats. Of the total 16 dental colleges in the state, all seats in only six could be filled. In some colleges, about 50 per cent BDS seats are still vacant. At Desh Bhagat Dental College, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Gian Sagar at Banur, 59 and 65 per cent seats are still vacant.

Lack of proper infrastructure in some private colleges coupled with the absence of modern facilities are some of the main reasons for the students not preferring dentistry course.

#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #Faridkot