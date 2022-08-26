Ferozepur ASI booked on bribe charge

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 25

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today booked Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Karam Singh, posted as in-charge of the police post at Mudki in the district.

A spokesperson for the VB said the complainant, Mukhtiar Singh of Chandar village, alleged that he had filed a complaint at the police post to recover money from a person to whom he had sold his cow. The ASI allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe to settle his complaint.

The case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station.

