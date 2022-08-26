Ferozepur ASI booked on bribe charge

Ferozepur, August 25
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today booked Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Karam Singh, posted as in-charge of the police post at Mudki in the district.
A spokesperson for the VB said the complainant, Mukhtiar Singh of Chandar village, alleged that he had filed a complaint at the police post to recover money from a person to whom he had sold his cow. The ASI allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe to settle his complaint.
The case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September