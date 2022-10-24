Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal issues Rs 27L grants from MPLAD funds to villages for welfare works

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 23

Former Union Cabinet Minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has issued grants worth Rs 27 lakhs to different villages from the MPLAD funds for developmental works recently.

She has been visiting villages and meeting people in her parliamentary constituency these days.

Harsimrat visited Harraipur village and issued grant of Rs 7 lakh, Rs 5 lakh to Mehma Sarkari village, Rs 5 lakh to Kothe Nathiana, Rs 5 lakh to Aklia Khurd and Rs 5 lakh to Kothe Natha Singhwala for developmental works.

Addressing a gathering at Goniana, she said, “The state government is being run from Delhi. Tall claims of the party made before the elections have fallen flat now.”

