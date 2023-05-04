Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal to inaugurate 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab on Friday

PTI

Chandigarh, May 4

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will dedicate 80 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ to the people of the state at an event in Ludhiana on Friday, according to an official statement.

With this, 580 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ will be operational in the state to provide free and quality healthcare services to the people, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

As many as 100 such clinics were inaugurated in the first phase and 404 were dedicated to the people in the second phase, it said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, these clinics are providing quality treatment and diagnostic facilities to people free of cost. So far, 25.63 lakh patients from across the state have benefited from these clinics, it added.

Forty-one diagnostic tests are available at these clinics free of cost. Till April 30, 1.78 lakh patients had undergone these tests, according to the statement.

“These clinics have helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively,” it said.

According to the statement, 80 drugs are being provided free of cost to patients at ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’.

The most commonly used drugs are those for hypertension, diabetes, skin ailments and seasonal outbreaks like viral fever, etc.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann