Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal unveil Rs 1,125-crore projects

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, December 17

In a major push to development in the Bathinda Lok Sabha segment, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of welfare projects worth Rs 1,125 crore during a ‘Vikas rally’.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the rally was a celebration of development being witnessed in Punjab. He said in the past 25 years, only four or five persons had ruled the state and exploited its resources for their vested interests. “These leaders have been sent to political oblivion by people during the Assembly polls in 2022,” he said.

Claiming that the Centre was not able to digest pro-people decisions of the AAP government, Mann said it was now stalling the funding for Aam Aadmi Clinics. He said the Rural Development Fund worth Rs 5,500 crore too had been withheld by the Union Government.

He urged people to question the “silence” of BJP leaders Capt Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar on the “anti-Punjab” stance of the BJP.

In his address, Kejriwal said none of the previous governments had ever given Rs 1,125 crore to Bathinda for its holistic development. The Delhi Chief Minister said the funds would be used for setting up state-of-the-art schools, hospitals and providing other facilities to the people.

Asserting that Chief Minister Mann had taken several pro-people initiatives in the past more than 18 months, Kejriwal said the Punjab Government was providing free and uninterrupted power supply to people along with other facilities.

Meanwhile, Mann and Kejriwal handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the family of Amrik Singh, who had attained martyrdom while serving the Army.

