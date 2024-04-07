BJP’s Gurdaspur campaign on, SAD, Congress, AAP yet to field candidates

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, April 6

The inordinate delay by the SAD, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in naming their respective nominees for the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat may turn out to be a big disadvantage for them as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign is already in full throttle.

All three outfits are trying to woo Kavita Khanna, wife of four-time MP Vinod Khanna. After the BJP left her in the wilderness by opting for Dinesh Singh Babbu, these parties were quick to get in touch with her. She was playing her cards close to her chest till she had to rush to Mumbai on Thursday after her ailing mother’s condition deteriorated. Notably, a day after the BJP rejected her claims, she continued with her social obligations in the constituency. This was a clear indication that she will contest the polls.

The BJP, too, is watching her next move with keen interest. Senior leaders admit that she clearly has the potential to make a sizable dent in Babbu’s vote bank if she decides to enter the fray.

There are clear signs that all three parties will delay the final announcement till the last possible minute. In complete contrast is the campaign of BJP candidate Dinesh Singh Babbu. He took his bandwagon to Batala on Saturday where he presided over a workers’ meeting.

The SAD is focusing on its Majha Youth wing chief Ravi Karan Kahlon. As per party sources, he appears to be the best bet from among the current leadership. The leadership is also viewing turncoat Bhanu Partap Singh and Joginder Salaria, who is said to have a business in Dubai, as potential candidates. Three time ex-MLA LS Lodhinangal is reluctant to contest.

According to sources, the AAP leadership has asked its party workers to give their feedback. “We were all set to announce our nominee but we had to change the plans after the arrest of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal,” said a senior leader.

The Congress is also dilly-dallying on its choice. With LoP Partap Singh Bajwa declining to contest, the choice is likely to be between ex-Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, five-time MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Congress #Gurdaspur