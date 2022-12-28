Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 27

A hoax bomb threat at the city’s five-star Hyatt Regency hotel on the Ferozepur road had left the police on their toes.

A man from Delhi had reportedly sent separate messages to social media handles of Ludhiana, Mumbai, Dharmasala and Goa branches of the hotel. He had threatened to blow up the hotels.

Police personnel inspect premises of Hyatt Regency in Ludhiana.

The police had to evacuate the hotel as a precaution but no bomb-like object was found.

As soon as the police got to know about the threat, senior police officials, led by the Joint CP (City) Saumya Mishra, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar, Additional DCPs Sameer Verma, Rupinder Sran and Tushar Gupta, along with bomb and dog squads, rushed to the hotel.

According to sources, the threat messages were received on Ludhiana hotel’s official WhatsApp number this afternoon. The hotel management immediately conveyed it to the police. As a precaution, the police evacuated the hotel and didn’t allow any new visitors to enter the hotel.

JCP Mishra said that on the basis of the mobile number of the person who sent the message, the Ludhiana police immediately inquired about the address of the suspect and shared the same with the Delhi Police, who detained the suspect immediately.

After the evacuation, an anti-sabotage check was completed with the help of the bomb disposal team. “We have also sent our team to Delhi for questioning of the suspect, who is said to be mentally unstable,” said Mishra.

A message sent to the hotel states, “Ludhiana Hyatt will be blown away on January 1, 2023 with bomb. ISI Pakistan.” He reportedly made phone calls to some of the branches.

