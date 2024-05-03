Sangrur: Brick-kiln workers may launch ‘pucca morcha’

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 2

In a protest against non-issuance of a notification for the implementation of new minimum wages from March 2024 by the state government, a large number of brick-kiln workers under the banner of Lal Jhanda Punjab Bhatha Mazdoor Union today staged a dharna outside district administrative complex (DC Office) here. They were led by district president of the union Gurpreet Singh Tolawal.

Besides the notification, they were also demanding implementation of labour laws at the brick-kilns and on the brick-kiln workers in letter and spirit to ensure the deduction of EPF and attendance of the workers at the brick-kilns. They also emphasised on the revision of their wages that have not been revised by the state government since 2012 otherwise the wages are to be revised after every five years.

State general secretary of the union Tarsem Jodhan said the matter, relating to notice of demands of the union, could not be resolved today. However, now a meeting of the representatives of the workers, Labour Department and owners of brick-kilns would be held at 11am tomorrow. In case the matter is not resolved at the meeting, then they would start a ‘pucca morcha’ outside the DC office complex here from tomorrow.

Jodhan said the workers had been told to come with ration and clothes etc for holding a ‘pucca morcha’ here if required.

