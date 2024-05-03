Sangrur: Brick-kiln workers may launch ‘pucca morcha’

Sangrur, May 2
In a protest against non-issuance of a notification for the implementation of new minimum wages from March 2024 by the state government, a large number of brick-kiln workers under the banner of Lal Jhanda Punjab Bhatha Mazdoor Union today staged a dharna outside district administrative complex (DC Office) here. They were led by district president of the union Gurpreet Singh Tolawal.
Besides the notification, they were also demanding implementation of labour laws at the brick-kilns and on the brick-kiln workers in letter and spirit to ensure the deduction of EPF and attendance of the workers at the brick-kilns. They also emphasised on the revision of their wages that have not been revised by the state government since 2012 otherwise the wages are to be revised after every five years.
State general secretary of the union Tarsem Jodhan said the matter, relating to notice of demands of the union, could not be resolved today. However, now a meeting of the representatives of the workers, Labour Department and owners of brick-kilns would be held at 11am tomorrow. In case the matter is not resolved at the meeting, then they would start a ‘pucca morcha’ outside the DC office complex here from tomorrow.
Jodhan said the workers had been told to come with ration and clothes etc for holding a ‘pucca morcha’ here if required.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground