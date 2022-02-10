BSF fires at drone; RDX, arms seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 9

The Border Security Force (BSF) today foiled a smuggling bid by a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur area.

In a press release, a BSF official said that troops deployed in the Panjgrain area of the Gurdaspur sector heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from Pakistan around 1 am. The troops subsequently fired at the drone.

During the search operation in Ghaggar and Singhoke villages, two yellow packets containing 4.75 kg of RDX, six detonators, steel cycle balls, four polarised cells, a China-made pistol, two magazine, 22 rounds, Rs 1 lakh Indian currency and two rolls of nylon thread were seized.

It was suspected that the drone dropped the packets, said the official. The spot is about 2,700 m from the International Border.

Pakistan-based anti-national elements have been regularly using drones to smuggle arms or drugs in the Indian territory. The BSF and the Punjab Police regularly bust modules which smuggle arms from Pakistan.

342 kg drugs seized

Abohar: The police seized 342 kg of poppy husk from a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Rajiyasar segment of Sriganganagar. At a naka, an SUV was signalled to stop, but the driver dodged the cops and sped away. It later hit a tree. The driver fled. oc