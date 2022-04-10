BT cotton seed price hiked, farmers miffed

BT cotton seed price hiked, farmers miffed

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, April 9

Already grappling with losses suffered due to pink bollworm infestation last year, cotton growers now have been dealt with another blow as the BJP-led central government has increased prices of Bt cotton seed from Rs 767 to Rs 810 (Rs 43 increase) per packet of 450 gm recently.

Cotton growers said the government kept on increasing the cotton seed prices every year which add up to their already high input cost. The government had also hiked prices of Bt cotton seed last year from Rs 737 to Rs 767, registering an increase of Rs 80 a packet in just two years.

No government support

Farmers are advised to break away from traditional wheat-paddy cycle by opting for crop diversification. When they start cultivating other crops, there is barely any support from the state and central governments. —Saroop Singh Sidhu, BKU (Lakhowal)

Cotton farmers rued that they had barely recovered from losses suffered due to pink bollworm infestation that damaged the crop in large area in the region and now recent hike in prices of Bt cotton seed would put extra financial burden on them. On an average, cotton cultivation in an acre land requires a minimum of three packets of Bt cotton seed.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) state general secretary Saroop Singh Sidhu said, “Unlike 2020-21 season, when there was a bumper crop, the overall production of cotton has dwindled in 2021-22. But owing to the rising demand in the international market, private players purchased cotton produce way above than the MSP. In some mandis, cotton sold for as high as Rs 12,000 per quintal basis (Rs 6,025 MSP). Farmers in many villages even held their produce back in the hope of better deal in future. But unfortunately, not many farmers could benefit as pest attack damaged their crop substantially.”

Balkaran Singh, a leader of Punjab Kisan Union, said, “Instead of providing relief to cotton farmers who suffered losses due to the infestation by lowering prices of input material, the government is rather increasing prices of seeds to burden them further. The area under cotton cultivation has increased sizably in the Malwa region over the past few years. However, owing to poor handling or anticipation to tackle infestations and constant hike in input material would discourage farmers from continuing with the crop in future.”

In the Malwa region, cotton is grown on a large scale in Bathinda, Mansa, Faridkot, Abohar, Ferozepur, Barnala, Muktsar and Fazilka districts among other areas.

