Cane growers lift indefinite dharna

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, September 4

After an assurance from Cabinet Minister Kuldip Dhaliwal on depositing of pending dues of cane growers in their bank accounts from Monday, farmers on Sunday agreed to lift indefinite dharna.

Urmurh MLA Jasvir Singh Raja along with Director, Agricultural and Farmer Welfare, Gurwinder Singh, Cane Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Raheja and others met the protesters.

Jasvir Singh said some part (Rs 23.76 crore) of pending amount towards Golden Sandhar Sugar mill, Phagwara, will be credited in the accounts of farmers and for releasing remaining amount a decision will be taken by Punjab government within one week.

He said Agricultural and Farmer Welfare Minister Kuldip Dhaliwal has announced to release pending amount of Rs 3.95 crore of subsidy of sugarcane within 3-4 days.

The MLA assured farmers Dhaliwal will hold meeting with the Chief Minister within one week and will also meet leaders of BKU (Doaba) to prepare schedule for release of pending amount.

BKU leader Satnam Singh Sahni and other farmers leaders agreed lifted the dharna.