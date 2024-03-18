Car parked outside house in Abohar stolen

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 17

Unidentified miscreants stole a car from outside a house in Nai Abadi here on Sunday morning. On the basis of the complaint registered by the owner, city-2 police reached the spot and were checking footage from nearby CCTVs.

Rahul Nagpal said that he returned from a marriage ceremony at around 2.30 am and parked the car outside his house. When he woke up, the car was found missing.

After investigation, it was found that the car was parked there till 4 am, after which it was stolen.

