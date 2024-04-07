Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 6

As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 approach, the civil and police administration in Bathinda district has intensified its efforts to curb the influx of illicit liquor from neighboring states and alcohol-related industries, including ethanol units within the district.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, accompanied by SSP Deepak Pareek, conducted a surprise visit to BCL Industries (Limited) in Sangat Kalan village. The visit focused on scrutinising the ethanol unit, bottling plant, warehouse, CCTV surveillance, raw material units, and industry holograms.

During the inspection, the Deputy Commissioner meticulously examined the ethanol tankers at BCL Industries, ensuring norms’ compliance and to check any potential malpractice.

Moreover, the bottling plant underwent thorough scrutiny, with samples collected and verified to meet established norms. The examination also encompassed a detailed assessment of industry holograms, all of which were found to be authentic and in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

The DC said strict vigil is kept on inter-state border with Haryana. All major roads and link roads shall be covered with excise and police checkpoints.

The Bathinda DC also held a meeting with the Sirsa DC and sought report on the number of liquor shops across the interstate border and asked the administration to keep strict vigil on the movement of liquor on inter-state routes.

The Deputy Commissioner also mentioned that excise, police and FST teams are activated ever since the model code of conduct was enforced and recovery of illicit liquor has been done. So far, 2,136.35 litres of illicit liquor has been seized by the teams.

