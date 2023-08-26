Chief Secretary pulls up PSIEC over failure to submit report

Anomalies in allotment of industrial plots

Rajmeet Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has pulled up the Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) for not submitting a report on the grave anomalies in the allotment of industrial plots, as pointed out by the Vigilance Bureau (VB).

In March, the VB had written to then Chief Secretary VK Janjua about several anomalies and sought an extensive inquiry. The Managing Director, PSIEC, was asked to file a reply within two weeks.

Suspecting anomalies in the allotment of industrial plots to political bigwigs under the “Out of Turn” (OTS scheme) by the Industries and Commerce Department, the VB had sought an extensive probe to break a nexus between politicians, officials and land mafia.

Once again, the Chief Secretary has sought a report from the Managing Director, PSIEC, in this regard.

Earlier, VB Special DGP-cum-Chief Director Varinder Kumar said this scheme had been grossly misused by allotting plots to political bigwigs and their families along with power brokers or family members of officers to get undue financial benefit.

A majority of such allottees did not set up industrial units but sold the plots to investors. The OTS plots continued to change hands in connivance with the government officials, the DGP had pointed out.

The VB had also sought a probe into the acquisition of 600 acres acquired by the Industries and Commerce Department in Mundian Kalana, Mundian Khurd and Nangli Nicchi villages in Ludhiana district at low prices and allotting the same in large pieces to a few allottees.

After several years, numerous plots have been converted into commercial and residential colonies without paying any Change of Land Use (CLU) charges.

Sources said certain objections were raised by the Secretary, Industries, to a report prepared by the Managing Director, PSIEC. However, the final report was never sent to the Chief Secretary.