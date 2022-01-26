CIA nabs two with arms in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 25

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested two persons and recovered a Chinese-made pistol (.30 bore) along with 25 live rounds, besides fake Indian currency worth Rs 80,000, five mobiles, an internet dongle, a car and three motorcycles from their possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police Narinder Bhargav said sleuths belonging to the CIA got a tip-off that Balwinder Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Saddu Shah Wala village, Tek Chand and his son Vikram and Arun Bhatti, all residents of Bare ke village were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and involved in peddling heroin, fake Indian currency and illegal arms and ammunition.

Bhargav said, “Following the inputs, a trap was laid near Bare Ke village. The accused were travelling on a car and a motorcycle (both having fake registration numbers).The CIA sleuths nabbed Vikram and Arun while Balwinder and Tek managed to escape from

the spot.”

“During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore the accused had received consignment of heroin, arms and ammunition, earlier as well. Now, the accused received 6-kg heroin, which was with Balwinder and Tek,” informed the SSP.

“A hunt has been launched to nab the accused at the earliest,” said Bhargav.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379, 411, 420, 473, 489 A, 489 B and 489 C of the IPC, Sections 23 and 23 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act.