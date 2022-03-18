Anti-graft helpline on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

A day after taking oath, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced the launch of an anti-corruption helpline to enable the people to expose corrupt officials.

In a video message, he said the helpline, to be launched on March 23, the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, would be his “personal WhatsApp number”.

MLAs take oath 86 first-timers among those administered oath in 1st session of 16th Vidhan Sabha

Absentees included BJP’s Ashwani Sharma, SAD’s Ganieve Kaur & Congress’ Rana Gurjeet Singh

Women legislators were administered oath first

The CM said, “This initiative will enable the people of Punjab to lodge complaints about corruption on WhatsApp. This is a major decision to root out the (graft) menace from Punjab. People can upload audio or video clips of corrupt officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.”

AAP eradicated corruption in Delhi, CM Mann and ministers will end it in Punjab. —Arvind Kejriwal

Endorsing Mann’s initiative, Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who addressed a virtual press conference, said, “If anyone asks for a bribe, do not refuse. Record a video or audio and send it to this number. I guarantee you, it will be examined and no corrupt person will be spared. Earlier, we did this in Delhi and had arrested 30-32 officers to end corruption.”

Mann said he was not threatening any officer or an employee. “Though 99 per cent of people are honest, the system crumbles because of the 1 per cent who are dishonest. I will always stand with honest officers,” he said.

