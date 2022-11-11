Chief Minister: Will ensure peace in Punjab at all cost

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the government would not allow any anti-social element to disturb the hard-earned peace and communal harmony in the state at any cost.
Chairing a meeting with officers of the administration and the police, he asked the police that none behind the killing of the dera follower should be spared. The CM said, “These incidents are being carried out with nefarious designs to dent the strong bond of our communal harmony and unity”.
