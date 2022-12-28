Congress to target AAP over Zira during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

During the nine-day Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi in the state, the Congress will aim at the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state.

The yatra will enter the state early next month.

“Apart from targeting the BJP government at the Centre, Punjab’s law and order, industrialists moving to other states, a farmer agitation and dharna at Zira are among the key issues that will be part of the agenda,” said PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring

Warring said this after attending a meeting today held on the yatra preparedness which was chaired by AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

It was attended by Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary, besides party MPs and former ministers.

Former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal was not present at the meeting. Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and others were also present.

The yatra will enter Punjab from Shambhu and exit from Pathankot after passing through Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Dasua and Mukerian.

After the victory of the party in Himachal Pradesh, it was the first meeting of MPs and former ministers called at Punjab Congress Bhavan.

Giving a message of unity, the party leadership has categorically stated that irrespective of the seniority of the leaders, indiscipline will not be tolerated. Navjot Sidhu’s expected release from the jail on January 26 and the dramatic return of Channi has caused unease among Congress leaders. They fear that multiple power centres will emerge again. Differences among top leaders led to the worst party’s debacle in the 2022 elections.

