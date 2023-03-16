Court order on Badals’ pre-arrest bail pleas reserved for today

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 15

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, on Wednesday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail pleas of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident. The court would pronounce the order on March 16.

Badals along with six senior police officers were chargesheeted in this case last month. All of the accused have been issued challan by the court for March 23.

Last week, Badals moved the court for an anticipatory bail. After hearing the arguments on March 14, the court had reserved its order for March 15.

Former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who is also nominated in this case, today moved the court for anticipatory bail and his plea would be heard on March 20.

Saini moved the application in two cases, one registered on October 14, 2015, the day of alleged police firing incident at Kotkapura and other registered on August 7, 2018, after the findings of Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission.

Meanwhile, Saini already has a relief order (August 3, 2021) regarding his arrest from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. According to this order, one-week’s notice shall be given to him so as to enable him to have recourse to the remedies available before making his arrest in August 7, 2018 case.

Former Faridkot SSP Sukhminder Singh Mann has already approached the court for anticipatory bail.