 Court’s duty is not merely to conclude trial, but seek truth: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Court’s duty is not merely to conclude trial, but seek truth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court’s duty is not merely to conclude trial, but seek truth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

‘Every trial is a voyage of discovery in which truth is the quest’, asserted the judge

Court’s duty is not merely to conclude trial, but seek truth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Brar asserted the courts were required to ensure that the chaff was separated from the grain and the stream of justice was not clogged by unnecessary impediments. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 22

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the court’s onerous duty is not merely to conclude a trial, but to seek the truth within the established judicial realms by following the procedural laws.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar asserted every trial was a voyage of discovery, in which truth was the quest. The discovery and vindication of truth was the solemn duty of a court during the trial, which ensured the conviction of the guilty and protection of the innocent.

Justice Brar asserted the courts were required to ensure that the chaff was separated from the grain and the stream of justice was not clogged by unnecessary impediments. The Bench, at the same time, asserted that the trial was required to be conducted under the settled practices and the procedure laid down by the legislature in its wisdom”.

“The courts must proceed with an intention to seek the truth and make genuine efforts within judicial sphere to ensure that the foundational right of the accused to a fair trial is not trampled and all stakeholders are insulated from any prejudice caused by deviating from the prescribed procedure,” Justice Brar asserted.

The ruling came on a petition filed by an accused through counsel Gaurav Vir Singh Behl for quashing impugned order dated March 14, whereby an Additional Sessions Judge/fast track special court under POCSO allowed application filed by the complainant under Section 311-A in a sexual harassment case registered under Sections 354 and 354-A of the IPC and the provisions of the POCSO Act.

Appearing before Justice Brar’s Bench, Behl contended that the trial Court gravely erred by allowing the complainant to exhibit a document as it was neither taken into possession during investigation, nor was it a part of the final report under Section 173 of the CrPC.

He added the document was allegedly self-incriminating in nature. As such, the petitioner could not be forced to supply his specimen signatures as it would be violative of his rights under Article 20(3).

Setting aside the impugned order, Justice Brar asserted procedural justice could not be sacrificed on the altar of substantive justice. The two forms were essential components of administration of justice. The bypassing of procedural justice often prejudiced the trial and impeded the constitutional right of the parties to free and fair trial.

Justice Brar observed: “While it is true that procedure is the handmaid of justice, pragmatic judicial practice requires that only when it is expedient in the interest of justice and does not cause prejudice to the prosecution or the defence, that deviation from the procedure may be made. Otherwise, any such deviation from the procedural safeguards would be impermissible and would defeat the ends of justice”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Ex-cop’s son, out on bail, shot in Amritsar

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters