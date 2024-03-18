Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 18

Sukhwinder Singh alias Rana Mansoorpuria, the gangster who had killed police constable Amritpal Singh during a raid at Mansoorpur near Mukerian on Sunday, was shot dead near Bhangala in Mukerian on the national highway in an encounter on Monday evening.

Police were looking for him after Sunday’s incident. A search operation was conducted at various villages under Mukerian and Hajipur police stations and there was strict vigil on the roads leading to Himachal Pradesh.

On Monday morning, his location was traced to the fields near the national highway close to Bhangala. Police parties were dispatched to the place. As he saw police, gunshots were exchanged and Rana was shot dead.

SSP Surendra Lamba said, “We had got a lead on Sunday that someone had dropped him at the jungles of Hajipur area and 20 teams led by three SPs and 6 DSPs were sent there in search of him. A cordon and search operation was conducted. On Monday morning, we got a lead that someone had dropped him at a crossing near Bhangala. Around 5 pm, there was another lead that he was there and following it he was surrounded and killed in an encounter.”

