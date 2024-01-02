Day after rape victim’s suicide, 1 held in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 1

A day after a 15-year-old Dalit girl died by suicide after she was allegedly raped by two youths of Dhamana village here, one of the suspects was arrested by the police today.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Dinesh Gujjar. His accomplice, Harsh Rana, is still absconding. Rana is a relative of Dhamana village sarpanch.

The suspects had allegedly raped the victim — an orphan who was living with her 14-year-old brother and maternal grandmother. Her brother looked after the cattle of village sarpanch in the area.

After her alleged rape, the victim had a poisonous substance at the home of the sarpanch, following which she was taken to a private hospital, where she died yesterday morning. A case had been registered against the suspects yesterday under Section 323, 341, 363, 366, 376-D and 306 of the IPC, Section 6 of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.

SHO Gurwinder Singh said the other suspect will also be arrested soon.

