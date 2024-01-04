Day High Court granted bail to Sukhpal Khaira in drugs case, Congress leader booked for intimidating witness

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Kapurthala, January 4

On the day when Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira got bail in 2015 drug case, he was booked in a fresh case that was lodged against him early on Thursday morning at Subhanpur police station here.

FIR No.3 was lodged against Bholath MLA and two other unknown persons at 3 am at Subhanpur police station under Sections 195 A (threatening a person to give false evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Section 195-A is a non-bailable offence.

The police had sought 7-day remand of Khaira but JMIC Supreet Kaur granted one-day police remand.

The FIR has been lodged on the application moved by Ranjit Kaur, wife of Kashmir Singh, resident of Dogranwala village, Kapurthala, under Section 154 (3) CrPC, on December 18 seeking lodging of an FIR against Khaira for threatening her to coerce her husband from withdrawing his statement in the drug case. She has said her husband Kashmir Singh had deposed against Khaira in Police Station Sadar, Jalalabad.

She has written in her complaint that on October 15 evening two persons with covered faces had come to her place and threatened to eliminate her and her family if her husband did not withdraw application. She said she had also received a call from an unknown person on October 22 issuing the same threat.

She said she had lodged a complaint with the police on October 16 and 22 but no FIR had been lodged. Ranjit Kaur said she had moved an application in the court of Illaqa Magistrate Kapurthala. “The court of Supreet Kaur, JMIC, Kapurthala, had on November 6 disposed of the application with direction to SHO to do the needful,” she has mentioned claiming threat to her life and liberty.

