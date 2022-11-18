Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, November 17
Despite the change of guard in the state, drugs are reportedly being sold openly. The police have identified around 21 hotspots in Bathinda district.
The drug trade has been flourishing in rural areas, which have witnessed many deaths reportedly due to drug overdose this year.
In July, a junior national-level boxer was allegedly found dead due to drug overdose in Talwandi Sabo.
Will break drug supply chain
There are 21 hotspots in the district and we are regularly conducting raids and searches in these areas. Our objective is to reduce the demand and break supply chain of drugs. —J Elanchezhian, Bathinda SSP
Bir Talab Basti has earned a tag of being the drug and illicit liquor hotspot. A youth from Bir Talab claimed that many people from nearby areas daily visit their village to purchase contraband.
Irked over unabated sale of drugs at Bhai Bhaktaur village in Maur subdivision, nearly a month ago, a local resident had installed a cloth banner in a field stating “Chitta ethe milda hai”.
In another incident, a video of a woman allegedly selling drugs at Bir Talab Basti had gone viral. Acting on the basis of the video, the police had registered a case in this matter.
Sources said synthetic drugs were being supplied from other states and locals were involved in drug peddling.
With situation getting worse, numerous panchayats have passed resolutions to boycott villagers who support drug peddlers. Youths of some villages have started holding “thikri pehra” (community policing) to keep tabs on suppliers.
Areas where drug menace has been found rampant include Dhobiana Basti, Poohla, Bhai Bhaktaur, Hararipur, Ghuman Kalan, Chak Attar Singhwala, Chak Fateh Singhwala, Behman Kaur Singh and Jhumba, among others.
Bhinder Singh, who lost his two sons due to drug overdose, said, “I have lost my sons in the prime of life. I do not want any compensation. I just want that no other parent should bear such a loss. The government should take concrete steps to curb drug menace.”
