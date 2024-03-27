Despite tie-up in Delhi, Congress to target Punjab AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Even as INDIA bloc has announced a mega rally on March 31 to “protect the democracy” after the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Congress leaders will target the AAP in the state.

A discussion was held during a meeting of the Punjab Congress chaired by Punjab affairs in charge Devendra Yadav at Punjab Congress Bhawan here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring and CLP Leader Partap Bajwa.

The leaders, who attended the meeting, said the meeting was held to review the election preparedness ahead of the screening committee and central election committee meeting to decide on party ticket for the 13 seats.

A discussion on forming the campaign committee and other committee for the elections was also discussed. Yadav said it was decided to take on aggressively all opponents, be it the BJP, SAD or AAP.

